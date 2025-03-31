ASEAN pledges aid for Myanmar and Thailand after earthquake

Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa was among the foreign ministers who attended the Special Emergency Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers in the Aftermath of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand on Sunday.
He explained that ASEAN Member States stand in solidarity in addressing the impact of the earthquake while providing immediate humanitarian aid to Myanmar.
Thailand, as a close neighbour of Myanmar and a key player in ASEAN, has already begun sending aid to Myanmar, he said.
Maris added that ASEAN has supported him and the Malaysian Foreign Minister in visiting Myanmar on April 5 to discuss further assistance with Myanmar’s Foreign Minister, Than Swe.
Meanwhile, ASEAN Foreign Ministers launched a statement, extending their deepest sympathies and condolences to the people of Myanmar and Thailand who were affected by the earthquake, resulting in significant loss of life, injuries, and widespread destruction, particularly in Mandalay, Nay Pyi Taw, Sagaing, Bangkok, Chiang Mai and surrounding areas.
ASEAN Member States stand in solidarity with one another, and resolved to help the families and communities affected by the earthquake and its impact.
Recognising the urgent need for humanitarian assistance, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers agreed to strengthen relief and recovery efforts through the ASEAN Standby Arrangements and ASEAN Member States’ contribution.
The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre) is also deploying the ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ERAT) to support field-level operation, and preparing the Final mobilisation of ASEAN relief items through the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN (DELSA).
The ASEAN Foreign Ministers affirmed their commitment to work closely to coordinate humanitarian assistance, support and facilitate relief operations, and ensure timely and effective humanitarian response, with the assistance of the AHA Centre.