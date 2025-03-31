Four earthquakes strike Vietnam's Kon Tum province on Monday

MONDAY, MARCH 31, 2025

Four earthquakes struck Vietnam on Monday, with the epicentre in Kon Plông District, Kon Tum Province, at a depth of approximately 8.1 kilometres.

According to the Vietnam Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre, the first earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.1, occurred at 4.08am. 

 

It was followed by a second earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 at 4.10am, a third with a magnitude of 2.6 at 4.46am, and a fourth with a magnitude of 2.9 at 9.28am.

The centre stated that the level of disaster risk is 0. The Vietnam Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre, part of the Institute of Earth Sciences, will continue monitoring the situation, it added.

