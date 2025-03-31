Why is Myanmar one of the most earthquake-prone countries?

On March 28, 2025, a powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, with its epicenter located 10 km deep. The tremor resulted in around 2,000 fatalities in Myanmar, with many injured and missing, marking one of the country's worst disasters in decades.
Although earthquakes occur globally, Myanmar is among the most at-risk countries in Southeast Asia. This vulnerability stems from its geological position, tectonic shifts, unregulated urban development, and inadequate infrastructure to withstand major disasters.
Myanmar lies along one of the world's most active fault lines, caused by the Indian Plate pressing against the Eurasian Plate at a rate of 35–50 mm per year, leading to continuous underground energy buildup.
Sagaing Fault – Extending from the north to central Myanmar, it is the primary source of frequent earthquakes.
Kyaukkyan and Kabaw Faults – Continually shifting, causing tremors in surrounding areas.
Andaman Megathrust – A major subduction zone capable of triggering massive earthquakes and tsunamis.
Geological records show that in the past 170 years, Myanmar has experienced at least 16 earthquakes of magnitude 7.0 or higher.
In addition to seismic tremors, Myanmar faces interconnected disaster risks, including:
Tsunamis – With a coastline stretching over 2,200 kilometres, Myanmar's western shores are highly vulnerable to tsunamis triggered by undersea earthquakes.
Geological Changes – Geological evidence indicates significant land uplift along Rakhine State’s coastline, caused by subterranean pressure.
Aftershocks and Landslides – A 6.4-magnitude aftershock following the main earthquake triggered landslides, causing widespread destruction.
Although Myanmar has economic development potential, rapid urban expansion over the past decades has intensified earthquake damage due to:
Substandard Construction – Many buildings, particularly in Yangon and Mandalay, were built without earthquake-resistant standards.
Fragile Infrastructure – Roads, bridges, and dams suffered damage in the recent earthquake, exposing structural weaknesses.
Lack of Early Warning Systems and Emergency Plans – Despite having a disaster risk reduction strategy, Myanmar still lacks mechanisms for swift emergency response.
Disasters Worsening a National Crisis
The recent earthquake has severely impacted local communities, particularly in Mandalay, which suffered the most devastation:
Hundreds of buildings collapsed.
Major roads cracked and became unusable.
Power outages affected multiple areas.
Communication systems failed, hampering relief efforts.
The situation is further exacerbated by Myanmar’s ongoing political unrest and prolonged civil war, limiting the military government's capacity to provide effective disaster relief.
While earthquakes are unavoidable natural events, Myanmar can mitigate damage and protect its people through various measures:
Enhancing Building Standards – Strengthening construction regulations to improve earthquake resilience.
Investing in Early Warning Systems – Installing seismic sensors and developing an efficient alert system.
Boosting Disaster Preparedness – Establishing monitoring centres and training emergency responders for rapid disaster response.
Myanmar remains one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the region. Without strong preventive measures, its people and economy may continue to suffer repeated catastrophic losses in the future.