Why is Myanmar one of the most earthquake-prone countries?

On March 28, 2025, a powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, with its epicenter located 10 km deep. The tremor resulted in around 2,000 fatalities in Myanmar, with many injured and missing, marking one of the country's worst disasters in decades.

Although earthquakes occur globally, Myanmar is among the most at-risk countries in Southeast Asia. This vulnerability stems from its geological position, tectonic shifts, unregulated urban development, and inadequate infrastructure to withstand major disasters.

Why is Myanmar highly earthquake-prone?

Myanmar lies along one of the world's most active fault lines, caused by the Indian Plate pressing against the Eurasian Plate at a rate of 35–50 mm per year, leading to continuous underground energy buildup.

Key fault lines affecting Myanmar include:

Sagaing Fault – Extending from the north to central Myanmar, it is the primary source of frequent earthquakes.

Kyaukkyan and Kabaw Faults – Continually shifting, causing tremors in surrounding areas.

Andaman Megathrust – A major subduction zone capable of triggering massive earthquakes and tsunamis.

Geological records show that in the past 170 years, Myanmar has experienced at least 16 earthquakes of magnitude 7.0 or higher.