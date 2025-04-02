Paetongtarn warned to keep distance from Myanmar junta leader

A Southeast Asian studies expert has warned Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to maintain a diplomatic distance from Myanmar’s junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, during an upcoming international summit in Bangkok this week.
Assoc Prof Dr Dulyapak Preecharush, president of the Association of Regional Studies (ARS) and a lecturer in Southeast Asian Studies at Thammasat University, stated on Wednesday that it would be preferable for Min Aung Hlaing to attend the BIMSTEC summit virtually rather than in person.
Paetongtarn is hosting the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit from Wednesday to Friday in Bangkok. The summit will be attended by leaders from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.
Dr Dulyapak highlighted that hundreds of international human rights groups and Myanmar-based organisations have urged Thailand to reject the junta leader’s visit, arguing that his presence would imply recognition of the Myanmar military regime.
Given these concerns, Dr Dulyapak stressed that Paetongtarn should be cautious in her interactions with Min Aung Hlaing.
"The challenge for Thailand now is how to receive him without attracting too much criticism," he said.
He added that Min Aung Hlaing is likely using the summit to gain international legitimacy ahead of Myanmar’s planned general election later this year.
"PM Paetongtarn should prioritise maintaining a diplomatic distance and following a careful protocol when engaging with Min Aung Hlaing," Dr Dulyapak advised.
He warned that if Paetongtarn is seen interacting too closely with the junta leader, the international community may interpret it as Thailand endorsing Myanmar’s military regime.
Dr Dulyapak suggested that Paetongtarn should address humanitarian issues related to Myanmar while maintaining a neutral stance.
He recommended that she:
Dr Dulyapak also urged Paetongtarn to use the summit as an opportunity to discuss Thailand’s ‘Look West Policy’ with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He explained that Thailand’s Look West Policy aligns with India’s Look East Policy, which aims to strengthen ties with ASEAN through Myanmar.
During the tenure of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Thailand launched the Look West Policy to expand into South Asian markets via Myanmar. However, while India has since upgraded its strategy to the ‘Act East Policy’, Thailand has made little progress, Dr Dulyapak noted.