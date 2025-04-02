Paetongtarn warned to keep distance from Myanmar junta leader

He added that Min Aung Hlaing is likely using the summit to gain international legitimacy ahead of Myanmar’s planned general election later this year.

"PM Paetongtarn should prioritise maintaining a diplomatic distance and following a careful protocol when engaging with Min Aung Hlaing," Dr Dulyapak advised.

He warned that if Paetongtarn is seen interacting too closely with the junta leader, the international community may interpret it as Thailand endorsing Myanmar’s military regime.

Balancing Diplomacy and Humanitarian Concerns

Dr Dulyapak suggested that Paetongtarn should address humanitarian issues related to Myanmar while maintaining a neutral stance.

He recommended that she:

Express concern for Myanmar’s earthquake victims.

Thank Min Aung Hlaing for the recent release of detained Thai fishing crew.

Avoid making statements that could be seen as supporting Myanmar’s upcoming election.

Reviving Thailand’s ‘Look West Policy’ with India

Dr Dulyapak also urged Paetongtarn to use the summit as an opportunity to discuss Thailand’s ‘Look West Policy’ with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He explained that Thailand’s Look West Policy aligns with India’s Look East Policy, which aims to strengthen ties with ASEAN through Myanmar.

During the tenure of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Thailand launched the Look West Policy to expand into South Asian markets via Myanmar. However, while India has since upgraded its strategy to the ‘Act East Policy’, Thailand has made little progress, Dr Dulyapak noted.

