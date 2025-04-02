Water and medicine in short supply after Myanmar earthquake, says UN

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake on Friday, which killed more than 2,700 people and left more than 4,500 injured, severely damaged critical infrastructure, including major bridges and roads.

"The time window for critical search and rescue is narrowing ... Shelter, clean water, and medicine are in short supply. People in affected areas spent the night in the open because there is no electricity or running water," OCHA's Myanmar Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Marcoluigi Corsi told reporters in Geneva via video link from Yangon.

Multiple UN Agencies have raised the alarm about the shortage of drinking water, with concerns of cholera spreading.

"It is really dire - the most immediate need is water, it is super hot out there...Water pipes and septic tanks have broken," said Julia Rees, UNICEF’s Deputy Representative, via the video link.