Death toll from earthquake in Myanmar surpasses 3,000 as Min Aung Hlaing attends BIMSTEC Summit

The death toll from the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to over 3,000 people, with more than 4,500 injured and 351 still missing, according to a facebook post of the Japanese Embassy in Myanmar on Wednesday (April 2).
The earthquake struck in the afternoon of Friday (March 28) near Mandalay at the depth of 10 km. Since then, rescue operations have been continuing to search for additional victims.
The embassy said relief efforts may face more challenges as the Meteorological Department has warned of seasonal rains starting from Sunday to Friday (April 6-11), which could cause further damage to already affected areas such as Mandalay, Sagaing, and Naypyidaw.
“The rain is coming, and there are still many people trapped under the rubble, especially in Mandalay. If it starts to rain, even those who may have survived so far could drown,” said a rescue worker.
The embassy reported that 53 trips of aid have already been sent to Myanmar, with over 1,900 rescue personnel arriving from 15 countries, including neighboring Southeast Asian nations, China, India, and Russia.
Despite the severe damage, Myanmar’s state television announced that General Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of the military government, will travel to attend the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok today (April 3).
Min Aung Hlaing’s foreign visit is noteworthy as many countries have severed ties with Myanmar, and he is subject to sanctions from several Western nations and investigations by the International Criminal Court.