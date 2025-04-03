Death toll from earthquake in Myanmar surpasses 3,000 as Min Aung Hlaing attends BIMSTEC Summit

The death toll from the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to over 3,000 people, with more than 4,500 injured and 351 still missing, according to a facebook post of the Japanese Embassy in Myanmar on Wednesday (April 2).

The earthquake struck in the afternoon of Friday (March 28) near Mandalay at the depth of 10 km. Since then, rescue operations have been continuing to search for additional victims.

The embassy said relief efforts may face more challenges as the Meteorological Department has warned of seasonal rains starting from Sunday to Friday (April 6-11), which could cause further damage to already affected areas such as Mandalay, Sagaing, and Naypyidaw.

“The rain is coming, and there are still many people trapped under the rubble, especially in Mandalay. If it starts to rain, even those who may have survived so far could drown,” said a rescue worker.