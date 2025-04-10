Cambodian authorities warn against illegal immigration websites

According to an April 9 statement by the Ministry of Interior’s GDI, the cambodia-e-arrival.com website is not a government-affiliated site.
The statement noted that “www.arrival.gov.kh” is the only official government website, as can be seen by its .gov.kh suffix. Visitors can also use the “Cambodia e-Arrival” application.
“Travellers entering the Kingdom of Cambodia through international airports are kindly requested to exercise caution when accessing websites to fill out the electronic entry form information. Please verify carefully to avoid using fraudulent websites that may lead to financial losses or the illegal theft of personal information,” the release said.
The GID warned that it will take legal action against any individuals creating fake websites or applications in any form to deceive for personal gain.
It also clarified that there are no service fees for filling out information via their official electronic system, barring possible visa fees.
“The General Department of Immigration refutes all illegal and fraudulent websites or applications that affect national institutions, particularly the reputation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and requests the public to exercise high caution when using various electronic systems,” it added.
The e-arrival system was launched in September last year to streamline the immigration process for travellers arriving at airports and several other international checkpoints, enabling visitors to request a visa on arrival. The system aims to boost tourism through ease of entry.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network