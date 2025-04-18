DKBA sends 277 foreigners linked to call centre scams to Myanmar

This action followed a clash between DKBA soldiers and foreigners who had been detained in Taizhang, Karen State, on April 13. The group of 277 foreigners comprises nine nationalities, with 252 of them being Ethiopian.
They had been attempting to return to their home countries and had tried to cross the Moei River into Thailand after waiting for more than two months for coordination from their respective embassies.
However, they managed to reach an agreement after the DKBA pledged to send all foreigners to Myanmar authorities.
Earlier, Jay Krittaya, coordinator of the Civil Society Network for Assisting Human Trafficking Victims, submitted a letter to the National Human Rights Commission of Thailand. The letter urged the promotion of comprehensive and humanitarian assistance for victims of human trafficking.
This initiative seeks to uphold Thailand's position in protecting human rights and dignity, while resisting transnational crimes, online fraud and human trafficking.