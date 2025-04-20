Paetongtarn to make official visit to Cambodia on Wednesday

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will make an official visit to Cambodia on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of bilateral ties, the government spokesman said on Sunday.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said Paetongtarn would visit Cambodia on Wednesday and Thursday at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Jirayu said Paetongtarn would attend a reception ceremony at the Cambodian Prime Minister’s Office and hold a full-delegation meeting with her Cambodian counterpart.

During the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office, the two prime ministers will jointly chair a ceremony to launch the official logo marking the 75th anniversary of Thai-Cambodian diplomatic relations, Jirayu added.