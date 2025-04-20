Paetongtarn to make official visit to Cambodia on Wednesday

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will make an official visit to Cambodia on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of bilateral ties, the government spokesman said on Sunday.
Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said Paetongtarn would visit Cambodia on Wednesday and Thursday at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
Jirayu said Paetongtarn would attend a reception ceremony at the Cambodian Prime Minister’s Office and hold a full-delegation meeting with her Cambodian counterpart.
During the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office, the two prime ministers will jointly chair a ceremony to launch the official logo marking the 75th anniversary of Thai-Cambodian diplomatic relations, Jirayu added.
He said the two prime ministers would also witness the signing of several important documents between the two governments.
Jirayu said Paetongtarn would also pay courtesy calls on Senate Speaker and President of the Privy Council Hun Sen, President of the National Assembly Khuon Sodary, and His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni.
“This will be the Prime Minister’s first official visit to Cambodia and is part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Cambodia,” Jirayu said.
The spokesman said the visit would strengthen ties and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, particularly in areas such as security, border issues, the economy, and development, as well as enhancing people-to-people relations.