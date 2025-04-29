Thai–Cambodian joint Cabinet meeting to be held in July: Govt spokesman

A mini joint Cabinet meeting between Thailand and Cambodia will be held in Sa Kaeo province in July, the government spokesman announced on Tuesday.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub quoted Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra as saying during a mobile Cabinet meeting in Nakhon Phanom that she had secured a commitment from the Cambodian Prime Minister for the meeting during her official visit to Phnom Penh last week.

Jirayu said Paetongtarn noted the meeting would focus on joint solutions to cross-border issues, including call-centre scams operating from Cambodian territory, PM2.5 air pollution, drug trafficking, and human trafficking.