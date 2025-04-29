Thai–Cambodian joint Cabinet meeting to be held in July: Govt spokesman

A mini joint Cabinet meeting between Thailand and Cambodia will be held in Sa Kaeo province in July, the government spokesman announced on Tuesday.
Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub quoted Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra as saying during a mobile Cabinet meeting in Nakhon Phanom that she had secured a commitment from the Cambodian Prime Minister for the meeting during her official visit to Phnom Penh last week.
Jirayu said Paetongtarn noted the meeting would focus on joint solutions to cross-border issues, including call-centre scams operating from Cambodian territory, PM2.5 air pollution, drug trafficking, and human trafficking.
“It is expected that the joint Cabinet meeting will be held in July this year, so all concerned agencies should expedite their cooperation on these matters for the benefit of both countries,” Jirayu quoted Paetongtarn as saying.
Jirayu added that during her official visit, Paetongtarn received firm pledges from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to cooperate on the following:
Paetongtarn also instructed the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, Foreign Ministry, Labour Ministry, Finance Ministry, Customs Department, Royal Thai Police, military units, and the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission to coordinate efforts to implement the bilateral agreements made between the two prime ministers.