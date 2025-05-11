121 Myanmar nationals return home after fighting subsides in Kayin State

A total of 121 Myanmar nationals voluntarily returned to their homes in Myanmar’s Kayin State after intense fighting subsided in the area, Thai military officials confirmed on Sunday. However, fierce clashes continued in neighbouring Kayah State.
The group had previously fled from Hlaingbwe Township in Kayin State due to escalating conflict and had been granted refuge at a monastic centre in Mae Ok Pharu village, located in Tambon Mae La, Tha Song Yang District, Tak Province.
According to Thai authorities, the displaced individuals chose to return home on Saturday after receiving confirmation that hostilities in their area had diminished.
Officials from the Tha Song Yang District Office, together with troops from the Naresuan Task Force and border patrol police, facilitated the safe crossing of the returnees across a river marking the Thai-Myanmar border.
As of Sunday, Thai officials reported that 277 displaced Myanmar citizens remained sheltered at Wat Mae La.
The mass displacement was triggered after the People’s Defence Force (PDF) launched an attack on a Myanmar military base located in Ban Tan Lao, Laingbwe Township, Hpa-An District, Kayin State—approximately seven kilometres from Ban Mae Tan in Tha Song Yang.
The proximity of the conflict led Thai security forces to bolster border security to prevent spillover violence.
Following the initial assault, PDF forces successfully captured the Re Panadi Base in Laingbwe Township, roughly 2.5 kilometres from the Thai border. This victory preceded the voluntary repatriation of the displaced Myanmar nationals.
Despite the relative calm in Kayin, violent confrontations continued in Kayah State over the weekend. On Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., the Karenni Army (KA) and the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) launched a coordinated offensive on the Nibo Camp in Bawlakhe.
The operation resulted in the seizure of eight firearms and four RPG grenades from the Myanmar military. Two rebel fighters sustained injuries, while several government troops were reportedly wounded or killed.
In response, Myanmar government forces deployed a YAK-130 fighter jet to conduct airstrikes on two ore dressing plants in Mawchi Township, Bawlakhe District, Kayah State. The bombardments killed two civilians and injured two others, escalating tensions further in the conflict zone.