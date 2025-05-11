121 Myanmar nationals return home after fighting subsides in Kayin State

A total of 121 Myanmar nationals voluntarily returned to their homes in Myanmar’s Kayin State after intense fighting subsided in the area, Thai military officials confirmed on Sunday. However, fierce clashes continued in neighbouring Kayah State.

Refuge in Thailand Prior to Return

The group had previously fled from Hlaingbwe Township in Kayin State due to escalating conflict and had been granted refuge at a monastic centre in Mae Ok Pharu village, located in Tambon Mae La, Tha Song Yang District, Tak Province.

According to Thai authorities, the displaced individuals chose to return home on Saturday after receiving confirmation that hostilities in their area had diminished.