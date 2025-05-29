Thai troops close road to Chong Bok pass following border clash

Thai troops closed the road leading to the Chong Bok mountain pass in Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district on Thursday, following a clash between Thai and Cambodian forces over overlapping territorial claims near the pass on Wednesday.

Road Closure at Morakot Base Amid High Tensions

Troops stationed at the Morakot base in Phu Chong Na Yoi National Park, located in None Sung village, Tambon Dome Pradit, Nam Yuen, shut the road to the Chong Bok mountain pass as tensions remained high after the Wednesday morning confrontation.

Details of the Border Clash

The clash occurred at 5:45 am when Cambodian troops reportedly opened fire on Thai soldiers near the Chong Bok pass. Both Thailand and Cambodia claim the area, as the border has not been clearly demarcated, resulting in overlapping claims.