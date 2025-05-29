Thai troops close road to Chong Bok pass following border clash

Thai troops closed the road leading to the Chong Bok mountain pass in Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district on Thursday, following a clash between Thai and Cambodian forces over overlapping territorial claims near the pass on Wednesday.
Troops stationed at the Morakot base in Phu Chong Na Yoi National Park, located in None Sung village, Tambon Dome Pradit, Nam Yuen, shut the road to the Chong Bok mountain pass as tensions remained high after the Wednesday morning confrontation.
The clash occurred at 5:45 am when Cambodian troops reportedly opened fire on Thai soldiers near the Chong Bok pass. Both Thailand and Cambodia claim the area, as the border has not been clearly demarcated, resulting in overlapping claims.
On Thursday morning, troops prevented villagers from passing through the base towards the mountain pass while soldiers remained deployed near the border. Some ambulances were permitted to access the mountain close to the disputed area.
Reporters were also barred from photographing the base near the border. An emergency command tent was established, and troops deployed all necessary communication equipment to manage the situation.
Local villagers expressed hopes that tensions would ease, fearing escalation into full-scale border fighting.
Sit Wetthana, 73, who normally climbs Chong Bok daily to gather edible plants and herbs, said the military’s restrictions have impacted villagers’ livelihoods. He expressed fear that the violence might worsen and prayed for a peaceful resolution.
Puay Wilanan, 61, and Nonglak Tanpha, 40, reported no gunfire on Thursday but noted that Wednesday’s shootout was the third recent incident. They recalled a previous occasion when their village was struck by a stray bullet.
The Nam Yuen district chief convened a meeting with relevant government agencies to assess the situation and prepare support measures for local villagers in case violence escalates.