Burapha Taskforce commander inspects troop readiness to protect Sa Kaeo border

The commander of the Burapha Taskforce has conducted an inspection trip to assess the readiness of a mechanised infantry battalion deployed to protect the border in Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district, following recent tensions with Cambodia.

On Saturday, Maj Gen Benjapol Dechatiwong, commander of the 2nd Infantry Division and head of the Burapha Taskforce, inspected the mechanised infantry battalion under his command at the 126th Border Patrol Police Company in Tambon Pa Rai, Aranyaprathet district.

The battalion has deployed armoured vehicles and personnel to secure the border area in the wake of last week’s clash with Cambodian troops near the Chon Bok border area.