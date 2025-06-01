Burapha Taskforce commander inspects troop readiness to protect Sa Kaeo border

Burapha Taskforce boosts troop presence at Sa Kaeo border after clash with Cambodian forces. Commander says deployment aims to protect sovereignty.

The commander of the Burapha Taskforce has conducted an inspection trip to assess the readiness of a mechanised infantry battalion deployed to protect the border in Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district, following recent tensions with Cambodia.

On Saturday, Maj Gen Benjapol Dechatiwong, commander of the 2nd Infantry Division and head of the Burapha Taskforce, inspected the mechanised infantry battalion under his command at the 126th Border Patrol Police Company in Tambon Pa Rai, Aranyaprathet district.

The battalion has deployed armoured vehicles and personnel to secure the border area in the wake of last week’s clash with Cambodian troops near the Chon Bok border area.

Maj Gen Benjapol stated that he had received instructions from the 2nd Army Area Command to reinforce security along the border.

He added that the deployment of troops and armoured vehicles was intended to reassure the local population that the Thai army was fully prepared to defend the border and uphold Thailand’s sovereignty.


 

His visit was also aimed at boosting the morale of the battalion’s troops.

