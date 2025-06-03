Border photo doesn’t prove ownership, says ex-Thai intel deputy

Nantiwat responded sharply: “I want to emphasise this — Sala Trimuk lies in a contested area claimed by three countries: Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia. There has never been a finalised, mutually accepted border demarcation in that location.”

He explained that the pavilion was originally built during the tenure of Lt Gen Isarapong Noonpakdee, then Commander of Thailand’s Second Army Region.

Funded by the Thai military, the structure was intended as a neutral meeting point for military representatives from the three nations to ease tensions and foster dialogue while awaiting an official border agreement.