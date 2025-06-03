Governor leads civilians and officials to visit troops along border in Ubon Ratchathani

The Governor of Ubon Ratchathani led a large delegation of local residents and government officials on Tuesday to visit Thai troops stationed along the border in Nam Yuen district, following a recent border clash with Cambodian forces near the Chong Bok Pass.

Governor Adisak Noisuwan led senior provincial officials and local people — many of whom wore yellow shirts to show solidarity — to meet the soldiers guarding the border in Tambon Dome Pradit, Nam Yuen district.

During the visit, the governor delivered dried food, drinking water, and other essential supplies to troops stationed at Morakot Base, which is situated close to the Chong Bok Pass.