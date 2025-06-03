Governor leads civilians and officials to visit troops along border in Ubon Ratchathani

The Governor of Ubon Ratchathani led a large delegation of local residents and government officials on Tuesday to visit Thai troops stationed along the border in Nam Yuen district, following a recent border clash with Cambodian forces near the Chong Bok Pass.
Governor Adisak Noisuwan led senior provincial officials and local people — many of whom wore yellow shirts to show solidarity — to meet the soldiers guarding the border in Tambon Dome Pradit, Nam Yuen district.
During the visit, the governor delivered dried food, drinking water, and other essential supplies to troops stationed at Morakot Base, which is situated close to the Chong Bok Pass.
Representing the people of Ubon Ratchathani, Adisak thanked the soldiers for their dedication in defending Thai territory against potential incursions by Cambodian troops.
The border skirmish took place on 28 May, after Thai troops reportedly discovered that Cambodian soldiers had dug trenches in an overlapping territorial area claimed by both countries. The area remains undemarcated and, under mutual understanding, should not be occupied by either side.
Since the clash, tensions have escalated. The Second Army Area has reaffirmed its commitment to defending Thai sovereignty, while the Thai government has urged military leaders to remain calm and avoid confrontation. Meanwhile, the Cambodian government has escalated the situation by publicly criticising Thailand and claiming sovereignty over Chong Bok and other disputed areas.