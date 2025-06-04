Governors of seven border provinces ordered to prepare evacuation plans

The urgent directive followed instructions from Interior Minister Anutin, who urged provincial authorities to increase protective measures for local residents following the 28 May skirmish between Thai and Cambodian troops at the Chong Bok Pass in Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district.

Four Key Orders from the DPA

In the official letter, Chaiwat outlined four urgent assignments for the governors:

1. Evacuation Preparedness

Governors must instruct district chiefs, tambon leaders, village heads, and defence volunteers to prioritise public safety. Officials are required to assess the current border situation, estimate the number of potentially affected villagers, and formulate detailed evacuation plans, including designated assembly points and shelters. Relevant personnel must be fully prepared to protect lives and property.