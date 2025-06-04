Governors of seven border provinces ordered to prepare evacuation plans

The Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) has instructed the governors of seven provinces bordering Cambodia to prepare detailed evacuation plans in the event of any border clashes, the Interior Ministry’s spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Trisulee Traisoranakul, secretary to Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and spokeswoman for the ministry, said DPA Director-General Chaiwat Junthirapong issued the directive to the governors of Trat, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, and Buri Ram.
The urgent directive followed instructions from Interior Minister Anutin, who urged provincial authorities to increase protective measures for local residents following the 28 May skirmish between Thai and Cambodian troops at the Chong Bok Pass in Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district.
In the official letter, Chaiwat outlined four urgent assignments for the governors:
1. Evacuation Preparedness
Governors must instruct district chiefs, tambon leaders, village heads, and defence volunteers to prioritise public safety. Officials are required to assess the current border situation, estimate the number of potentially affected villagers, and formulate detailed evacuation plans, including designated assembly points and shelters. Relevant personnel must be fully prepared to protect lives and property.
2. Defence Force Readiness
As commanders of the territorial defence forces, governors must ensure that their forces are on standby. They must also conduct checks in sensitive border areas to prevent potential incursions or attacks.
3. Public Communication
Governors must keep local residents continually informed about the evolving situation to prevent panic. Timely communication is key to ensuring communities can respond calmly and effectively if hostilities arise.
4. Immediate Reporting of Emergencies
In the event of a clash or attack that threatens civilian life or safety, governors must immediately notify the DPA.