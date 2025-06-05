Nationalists call on govt to empower military in Cambodian border dispute

A group of nationalists rallied on Thursday to urge Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to strengthen the military's role in handling the border dispute with Cambodia, expressing concern that he may be overly influenced by the sentiments of Cambodia’s ruling family.
The Students and People's Network for Thailand Reform (STR) staged the protest in front of the Defence Ministry, calling on Phumtham to assign the National Security Council (NSC) to take charge of managing the situation following renewed tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.
The group voiced concern that Phumtham might be swayed by the close relationship between former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Hun Sen, the father of current Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, potentially affecting his ability to make impartial decisions in the national interest.
STR leader Pichit Chaimongkol criticised the Thai government for its perceived silence on the border issue, while the Cambodian government continues to assert claims over the disputed territory.
According to Pichit, Thailand’s lack of response has allowed Cambodia to gain a political upper hand. He argued that the Thai military should assert its strength and demonstrate the capabilities of the armed forces.
Pichit also claimed that the military had proposed measures to address the situation—such as closing the border with Cambodia—but the government ignored them. He added that the STR believes several of the army’s proposals have been rejected.
As a result, Pichit said, the STR is calling on Phumtham to assign the NSC to take the lead in managing the border conflict with Cambodia.
After submitting their petition to Phumtham through an official at the Defence Ministry, the group proceeded to the Royal Thai Army headquarters to call on Army Chief General Pana Klaewplodthuk to take action in defence of Thai territory along the Cambodian border.