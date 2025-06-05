Nationalists call on govt to empower military in Cambodian border dispute

A group of nationalists rallied on Thursday to urge Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to strengthen the military's role in handling the border dispute with Cambodia, expressing concern that he may be overly influenced by the sentiments of Cambodia’s ruling family.

The Students and People's Network for Thailand Reform (STR) staged the protest in front of the Defence Ministry, calling on Phumtham to assign the National Security Council (NSC) to take charge of managing the situation following renewed tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The group voiced concern that Phumtham might be swayed by the close relationship between former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Hun Sen, the father of current Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, potentially affecting his ability to make impartial decisions in the national interest.