Thai Army denies starting border clash, cites self-defence

In response to Cambodia’s June 4 statement regarding a recent border clash, the Royal Thai Army issued a clarification on Thursday (June 5), rejecting claims that Thai troops initiated the skirmish at Chong Bok late last month.
Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree stated that the accusation was untrue and emphasised that Thai forces had strictly adhered to rules of engagement. “The Thai Army has consistently instructed its personnel to act with restraint and discipline,” he said, adding that the clash occurred as an act of individual-level self-defence.
According to the Army, Thai troops received intelligence that armed Cambodian soldiers had crossed into Thai territory and set up positions. A small Thai patrol was sent to verify the situation, but was met with gunfire, leading to an exchange. The incident had previously been addressed through proper channels.
Winthai further noted that Thailand has repeatedly attempted to resolve such border disputes through military-to-military dialogue as agreed upon by both countries. However, he pointed out a lack of serious cooperation from the Cambodian side in recent interactions.
The spokesperson also revealed that the Royal Thai Army has heightened its readiness to conduct military operations if necessary to respond to sovereignty violations. Intelligence reports have indicated intensified military preparations by Cambodia, paired with ambiguous diplomatic signalling, which the Army views as concerning.
In light of this, the Army Commander-in-Chief has ordered all units to maintain a high level of operational preparedness, in accordance with national defence plans, should peaceful efforts fail to resolve the situation.
"The Army affirms that border operations are carried out with utmost care and based on a thorough understanding of the situation, aiming to prevent unnecessary losses. However, we remain fully prepared to defend national sovereignty if required," Winthai concluded.