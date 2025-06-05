Thai Army denies starting border clash, cites self-defence

In response to Cambodia’s June 4 statement regarding a recent border clash, the Royal Thai Army issued a clarification on Thursday (June 5), rejecting claims that Thai troops initiated the skirmish at Chong Bok late last month.

Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree stated that the accusation was untrue and emphasised that Thai forces had strictly adhered to rules of engagement. “The Thai Army has consistently instructed its personnel to act with restraint and discipline,” he said, adding that the clash occurred as an act of individual-level self-defence.