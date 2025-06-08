Burapha Taskforce shortens operating hours at five Sa Kaeo border checkpoints

The Burapha Taskforce has shortened operating hours at five border checkpoints in Sa Kaeo province and banned Thai tourists from crossing into Cambodia for gambling.

Major General Benjapol Dechatiwong na Ayutthaya, commander of the Burapha Taskforce, issued an urgent directive to the Sa Kaeo governor to adjust the operating hours at the province’s border checkpoints as follows:

1 Ban Klong Luek Border Checkpoint (Aranyaprathet District)