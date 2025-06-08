Burapha Taskforce shortens operating hours at five Sa Kaeo border checkpoints

Burapha Taskforce shortens border hours at 5 Sa Kaeo checkpoints, bans Thais from gambling trips to Cambodia.

The Burapha Taskforce has shortened operating hours at five border checkpoints in Sa Kaeo province and banned Thai tourists from crossing into Cambodia for gambling.

Major General Benjapol Dechatiwong na Ayutthaya, commander of the Burapha Taskforce, issued an urgent directive to the Sa Kaeo governor to adjust the operating hours at the province’s border checkpoints as follows:

1 Ban Klong Luek Border Checkpoint (Aranyaprathet District)

  • Immigration hours changed from 6am–10pm to 8am–4pm
  • Thai nationals are banned from crossing the border for gambling or tourism
  • Duration of Cambodian border passes reduced from 14 to 7 days
  • Cross-border transfer of sick individuals requires prior approval from the First Army Area's operations centre
  • Six-wheel trucks and larger vehicles are prohibited from crossing

2. Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge Checkpoint (Aranyaprathet District)

  • Immigration hours changed from 6am–6pm to 8am–4pm

3. Ban Khao Din Border Checkpoint (Klong Had District)

  • Immigration hours changed from 6am–6pm to 8am–4pm
  • Thai nationals are banned from crossing the border for gambling or tourism
  • Duration of Cambodian border passes reduced from 14 to 7 days
  • Cross-border transfer of sick individuals requires prior approval from the First Army Area's operations centre
  • Six-wheel trucks and larger vehicles are prohibited from crossing

4. Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge Checkpoint (Aranyaprathet District)

  • Ban Ta Phraya Border Checkpoint (Ta Phraya District)
  • Immigration hours changed to 8am–12pm
  • Immigration officials authorised to use discretion when issuing border passes
  • Six-wheel trucks and larger vehicles are prohibited from crossing

5. Ban Nong Prue Border Checkpoint (Aranyaprathet District)

  • Immigration hours changed to 8am–12pm
  • Immigration officials authorised to use discretion when issuing border passes
  • Six-wheel trucks and larger vehicles are prohibited from crossing
  • These new measures take effect from 7 June and will remain in place until further notice.
     
