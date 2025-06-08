Turmoil at Sa Kaeo border checkpoint following change in operating hours

Chaos erupted at the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge border checkpoint on Sunday, the first day of new operating hours, after Cambodia opened its checkpoint one hour later than Thailand.

Sunday marked the first day that operating hours at the Friendship Bridge checkpoint were changed from 6am–10pm to 8am–4pm.

Unaware of the revised schedule, many Thais and Cambodians arrived on the Thai side early, hoping to cross into Poipet before 8am.

The situation worsened when the Thai side opened at 8am, as those who had completed immigration procedures were unable to proceed into Poipet—the Cambodian checkpoint remained closed.