Turmoil at Sa Kaeo border checkpoint following change in operating hours

Chaos erupted at the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge border checkpoint on Sunday, the first day of new operating hours, after Cambodia opened its checkpoint one hour later than Thailand.
Sunday marked the first day that operating hours at the Friendship Bridge checkpoint were changed from 6am–10pm to 8am–4pm.
Unaware of the revised schedule, many Thais and Cambodians arrived on the Thai side early, hoping to cross into Poipet before 8am.
The situation worsened when the Thai side opened at 8am, as those who had completed immigration procedures were unable to proceed into Poipet—the Cambodian checkpoint remained closed.
Around 2,000 Thai and Cambodian nationals waited on the Thai side after 8am. Meanwhile, many Thais on the Cambodian side also waited to cross into Thailand, having been informed that the Cambodian checkpoint would open at 9am.
In response to the disorder, Sa Kaeo Immigration Police Chief Pol Col Napattarapong Supaporn walked to the middle of the bridge to speak with Cambodian immigration officers. They informed him that they had been instructed to open their side at 9am.
Napattarapong expressed concern over the mismatch in opening hours, which had caused large crowds to gather on the Thai side.
When he pressed further about the reason for the later opening, Cambodian officials said they had received direct orders to do so.
However, both sides confirmed that the checkpoint would still close at the same time—4pm.
Following the exchange, Napattarapong and his deputy, Pol Lt Col Siririrkchai Paomanee, used loudspeaker trucks to inform Thai and foreign travellers on the Thai side to remain calm and assured them the situation would normalise once the Cambodian gate opened at 9am.
Troops were deployed to assist immigration officers in screening Thai nationals wishing to cross into Cambodia. Only those crossing for work or trade purposes were allowed entry; those intending to visit casinos or travel for leisure were denied permission to cross.
Once the Cambodian checkpoint opened at 9am, the situation quickly returned to normal.