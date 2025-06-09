Govt urged to convene special Parliament session to debate Cambodian border dispute

A group of senators on Monday urged the government to convene a special parliamentary session as soon as possible to allow MPs and senators to debate the ongoing border dispute with Cambodia.
The call was made at Parliament by Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja and the Senate Committee on Senatorial Affairs.
Mongkol said a parliamentary debate was necessary following the May 28 incident, in which Cambodian troops reportedly crossed into Thai territory by 200 metres at Chong Bok pass in Ubon Ratchathani and began digging trenches.
Although the Cambodian troops later agreed to retreat, Mongkol warned that the move was not a permanent solution to the border conflict.
He stated that the Senate supported negotiations with Cambodia based on the principles of mutual respect and equality between friendly nations.
Senate calls for constitutional enforcement and clarity on ICJ stance
Mongkol said the Senate called on the government to strictly enforce the Constitution to protect national dignity, gather input from all sides, and reaffirm Thailand’s rejection of the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
He added that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra should invoke Articles 122 and 175 of the Constitution to convene a joint session of the House and Senate to present all facts related to the border dispute.
The Senate would like to hear the government explain the root causes of the conflict and outline both short-term and long-term solutions, Mongkol said.
He emphasised that senators should also be given the opportunity to propose ideas and contribute to resolving the issue.
Describing the matter as urgent, Mongkol insisted it could not wait until the ordinary parliamentary session begins on July 3.
Mongkol added that senators plan to visit border communities near Cambodia to collect first-hand information and offer moral support to affected residents.
He also stressed that other related matters—such as overlapping maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand—should be included in the special session's agenda.