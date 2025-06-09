Govt urged to convene special Parliament session to debate Cambodian border dispute

A group of senators on Monday urged the government to convene a special parliamentary session as soon as possible to allow MPs and senators to debate the ongoing border dispute with Cambodia.

The call was made at Parliament by Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja and the Senate Committee on Senatorial Affairs.

Mongkol said a parliamentary debate was necessary following the May 28 incident, in which Cambodian troops reportedly crossed into Thai territory by 200 metres at Chong Bok pass in Ubon Ratchathani and began digging trenches.