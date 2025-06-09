Aranyaprathet border checkpoint crowded on Monday morning

The Ban Klong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district was crowded with both Thai and Cambodian nationals waiting to cross into Cambodia early Monday morning, following a change in operating hours.

The Burapha Taskforce altered the operating hours of Ban Klong Luek and four other checkpoints in Sa Kaeo from 6am–10pm to 8am–4pm, effective from Saturday evening, in response to rising border tensions with Cambodia.

On Monday, many people from both countries arrived at the checkpoint as early as 5am in the hope of securing the first positions in the immigration queue.