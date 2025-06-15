Gunfire heard near Chong Bok Saturday afternoon

Gunfire was heard near the Chong Bok border pass in Ubon Ratchathani on Saturday afternoon, prompting Thai troops to step up security along the Cambodian border in Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, and Surin provinces.

A military source said it was believed that a Cambodian soldier stationed near the border fired his rifle into the air close to Chong Bok in Tambon Dome Pradit, Wang Nam Yuen district, while Thai troops were repairing a road nearby.

Following the sound of gunfire, the Thai military alerted local residents living along the border in Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, and Surin.