Prime Minister explains after Hun Sen releases private conversation clip

Paetongtarn added that in private talks, she often used familiar terms such as "uncle" and "nephew" with Hun Sen, a practice she also follows with colleagues in the Cabinet.

The Prime Minister continued, explaining that during their discussions, Hun Sen suggested opening the border gate, to which Paetongtarn agreed, but she asked if they could do so simultaneously as a gesture of peace. Hun Sen disagreed, and Thailand could not accept this approach.

Paetongtarn sought to make Hun Sen understand that Thailand had yet to take any action and questioned why Thailand should open the gate first. She requested time to consult with the Ministry of Defence and promised to provide a response the following day, after a meeting scheduled at Phitsanulok House.

Paetongtarn explained that, before the meeting at Phitsanulok House had even concluded, Hun Sen posted on Facebook stating that if Thailand did not open the border within 24 hours, Cambodia would close all border gates.

This left her feeling that the situation was not in line with their previous discussion.

When asked about Thai society's focus on the phrase "the Second Army Region Commander is on the opposite side of her," Paetongtarn explained that her comments were intended to clarify the situation with Hun Sen, who had been upset by the Second Army Region Commander’s earlier remarks.

Regarding potential domestic issues, the Prime Minister emphasised that she did not want the Thai public to be misled. She described Hun Sen's tactic as a tactic aimed at creating the impression that Thailand is in conflict, which was not the case. Her primary goal was to understand Hun Sen’s position and explore ways to peacefully resolve the border dispute, but Hun Sen refused to cooperate.

When asked if future talks would be possible, the Prime Minister paused before responding, stating that she was uncertain. She added that she does not seek to provoke or escalate tensions; otherwise, there would have been no private discussions.

On the relationship between the two families, the Prime Minister said she was unsure but would no longer engage in private talks due to trust issues.

When asked whether she would need to clarify matters with the Second Army Region Commander regarding the leaked conversation, the Prime Minister explained that if she were truly opposed to the military, she wouldn’t have said, "Wait for the military’s response." She would have acted differently.

She clarified that after hearing the clip, she sought to understand Hun Sen’s frustration and immediately worked to de-escalate the situation. However, when the topic of opening the border was raised, the discussion shifted to more sensitive issues, including weapons.

Paetongtarn also pointed out that Hun Sen's primary intention seemed to be boosting his domestic popularity, rather than focusing on the impact on bilateral relations.

She added that Hun Sen had mentioned his declining approval ratings, which might have influenced his actions. She expressed her hope that Hun Sen would regain popularity and be recognised globally for his leadership. However, she stressed that the purpose of their discussions was to foster peace, not to increase anyone’s popularity.

She also clarified that she was not responsible for releasing the audio clip, and while she could not confirm whether it would boost Hun Sen’s popularity, she maintained that the ultimate goal was to achieve peace.

In response to the partial leak of the audio, the Prime Minister instructed the Minister of Defence to investigate the matter promptly, stressing that if any wrongdoing that could affect national security or diplomatic relations was found, legal actions would be taken.

She also urged the media and the public to exercise caution when reporting on such matters to avoid harming national interests.