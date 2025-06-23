Police chief says PM may be invited to testify over leaked audio clip

The national police chief said on Monday that investigators may invite Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to testify in connection with a complaint filed against former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Police General Kitrat Phanphet was responding to a complaint lodged by Seri Ruam Thai Party leader Pol Gen Seripisut Temiyavej regarding the leaked audio clip of a conversation between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen.
Seripisut alleged that Hun Sen violated Thai law by secretly recording the conversation without Paetongtarn’s consent and leaking it to embarrass and discredit her.
Kitrat added that, in addition to Seripisut's complaint, a group of representatives from the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand (NSPRT) also filed a similar complaint against Hun Sen over the same audio clip.
Kitrat said the police are under no political pressure in conducting the investigation. He has instructed all relevant police divisions to review the complaints thoroughly and report their findings.
He also noted that investigators have yet to examine a third complaint, filed by Somkid Chuakong, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister. A decision will later be made on whether to consolidate all complaints into a single case.
Whether police will proceed with a case against Hun Sen will depend on available evidence and witness testimonies, Kitrat said.
He emphasised that the police would handle the matter professionally and impartially, without fear or favour. However, he declined to explain how Thai police could legally pursue action against Hun Sen, who is a foreign national and former head of state.