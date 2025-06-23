Police chief says PM may be invited to testify over leaked audio clip

The national police chief said on Monday that investigators may invite Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to testify in connection with a complaint filed against former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Police General Kitrat Phanphet was responding to a complaint lodged by Seri Ruam Thai Party leader Pol Gen Seripisut Temiyavej regarding the leaked audio clip of a conversation between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen.

Seripisut alleged that Hun Sen violated Thai law by secretly recording the conversation without Paetongtarn’s consent and leaking it to embarrass and discredit her.