Thai army protests against incursion by Cambodian drone in Chanthaburi

An army taskforce stationed along the Chanthaburi border submitted a formal protest on Wednesday to the governor of Cambodia’s Battambang province over an alleged incursion by a drone from the neighbouring country.
The Chanthaburi-Trat border defence command formally lodged the protest letter with Battambang governor Sok Lou via the Cambodian-Thai coordination unit at the Chong Dong border crossing, which lies opposite the Ban Laem checkpoint in Chanthaburi.
Earlier, the Battambang governor had submitted a protest to the Chanthaburi governor, alleging that a drone from Thailand had intruded into Battambang airspace on June 16 and 17.
In response, the Chanthaburi border coordination unit informed the Battambang governor that no Thai army drone had entered Cambodian territory on those dates.
Additionally, the unit submitted its own protest letter, asserting that the drone in question had, in fact, originated from Cambodia and had violated Thai airspace.