Thai army protests against incursion by Cambodian drone in Chanthaburi

An army taskforce stationed along the Chanthaburi border submitted a formal protest on Wednesday to the governor of Cambodia’s Battambang province over an alleged incursion by a drone from the neighbouring country.

The Chanthaburi-Trat border defence command formally lodged the protest letter with Battambang governor Sok Lou via the Cambodian-Thai coordination unit at the Chong Dong border crossing, which lies opposite the Ban Laem checkpoint in Chanthaburi.

Earlier, the Battambang governor had submitted a protest to the Chanthaburi governor, alleging that a drone from Thailand had intruded into Battambang airspace on June 16 and 17.