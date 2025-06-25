PM to visit Sa Kaeo to intensify crackdown on Poi Pet online scams

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will visit Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province on Thursday to observe operations against online scam networks based in Poi Pet, Cambodia. She will also provide moral support to Thai troops and locals stationed along the border, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub announced on Wednesday.
Paetongtarn will be accompanied by a delegation of senior officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, PM’s Secretary-General Prommin Lertsuridej, First Army Area Commander Lt Gen Amarit Boonsuya, as well as permanent secretaries from the Interior, Commerce, and Digital Economy and Society Ministries. The delegation also includes the Customs Department chief and the deputy commander of the Border Patrol Police Bureau.
The prime minister’s delegation is expected to arrive in Sa Kaeo at around 10am before heading to Aranyaprathet School, where she will chair a high-level meeting. The agenda includes updates on the impact of recent border crossing closures and reduced operational hours, as part of the government’s wider effort to shut down scam gangs operating out of Cambodian towns.
The First Army Area will brief the prime minister on the current security situation across Thai-Cambodian border provinces under its jurisdiction. Other agencies will report on disruptions to border trade and agricultural exports, and on the status of enforcement operations targeting call-centre gangs in Cambodia.
Following the meeting, Paetongtarn will visit the Ban Klong Luek border crossing in Aranyaprathet district, opposite Poi Pet. She will inspect the situation first-hand, meet with local residents, business operators, and provide moral support to troops stationed at the border.
In the afternoon, she will travel to Ban Dong Ngu village in Tambon Aranyaprathet to engage with soldiers and speak with teachers and students at the Border Patrol Police Pracharat Bamrung 1 School in Tambon Pa Rai. She will also meet the border defence taskforce at the Aranyaprathet District Office to offer encouragement and gather local feedback.
Spokesman Jirayu added that the prime minister is committed to listening to the concerns, proposals, and demands of local people in border communities. He said the government is giving the highest priority to the safety of both civilians and officers guarding the kingdom’s frontiers.
The prime minister, he said, has pledged to enforce all necessary measures swiftly in response to any threats or actions initiated by Cambodia, in order to maintain peace and security along the border.