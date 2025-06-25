PM to visit Sa Kaeo to intensify crackdown on Poi Pet online scams

Visit to key crossing and direct engagement with locals

Following the meeting, Paetongtarn will visit the Ban Klong Luek border crossing in Aranyaprathet district, opposite Poi Pet. She will inspect the situation first-hand, meet with local residents, business operators, and provide moral support to troops stationed at the border.

In the afternoon, she will travel to Ban Dong Ngu village in Tambon Aranyaprathet to engage with soldiers and speak with teachers and students at the Border Patrol Police Pracharat Bamrung 1 School in Tambon Pa Rai. She will also meet the border defence taskforce at the Aranyaprathet District Office to offer encouragement and gather local feedback.

Government prioritises national security and local confidence

Spokesman Jirayu added that the prime minister is committed to listening to the concerns, proposals, and demands of local people in border communities. He said the government is giving the highest priority to the safety of both civilians and officers guarding the kingdom’s frontiers.

The prime minister, he said, has pledged to enforce all necessary measures swiftly in response to any threats or actions initiated by Cambodia, in order to maintain peace and security along the border.

