Army chief orders ISOC to support operations along Cambodian border

Army chief General Pana Klaewplodthuk on Wednesday directed the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) to support the operations of the First and Second Army Areas in maintaining security along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The order was issued as Gen Pana chaired a meeting with ISOC and its affiliated agencies at the ISOC headquarters.

The army chief serves as the ex-officio deputy director of ISOC, while the prime minister is the ex-officio director.

Senior military officials in attendance included Gen Ekkarat Changkaew, assistant ISOC director; Gen Thongchai Rodyoi, ISOC secretary-general; and Maj Gen Thammanoon Maisont, ISOC spokesman.