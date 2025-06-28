Cambodian beggar deported and blacklisted after breaching Thai immigration checkpoint

A group of Cambodian nationals staged a protest at the Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, on the evening of June 25, voicing frustration over their inability to cross back into Cambodia.

The protest was sparked by the closure of the Cambodian side of the border, which left many stranded in Thailand and unable to return home.

At the forefront of the demonstration was a visibly disabled Cambodian woman with an amputated arm, who shouted angrily at Thai immigration officers in an attempt to pressure them to open the border crossing.

The incident drew attention to mounting tensions at the Thai-Cambodian border amid ongoing migration and entry restrictions, particularly affecting low-income and undocumented individuals.