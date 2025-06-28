Cambodian beggar deported and blacklisted after breaching Thai immigration checkpoint

A group of Cambodian nationals staged a protest at the Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, on the evening of June 25, voicing frustration over their inability to cross back into Cambodia.
The protest was sparked by the closure of the Cambodian side of the border, which left many stranded in Thailand and unable to return home.
At the forefront of the demonstration was a visibly disabled Cambodian woman with an amputated arm, who shouted angrily at Thai immigration officers in an attempt to pressure them to open the border crossing.
The incident drew attention to mounting tensions at the Thai-Cambodian border amid ongoing migration and entry restrictions, particularly affecting low-income and undocumented individuals.
Following her arrest by Thai police, Wan Naree was charged with illegal entry and engaging in begging, both of which are violations under Thai law. She spent two nights in a cell at Khlong Luek Police Station, according to earlier reports.
Pol Col Napattarapong Supaporn, chief of Sa Kaeo Immigration Police, confirmed that Wan Naree was brought before the court and fined before being deported. She has also been placed on Thailand’s immigration blacklist as a “threat to national security,” making her permanently barred from re-entering the kingdom.
At around 5.30pm on Friday (June 27), Sa Kaeo Immigration Police escorted multiple Cambodian nationals who had entered Thailand illegally onto two deportation vehicles. Wan Naree was among them.
Upon spotting reporters near the vehicle, she immediately attempted to hide from view.
When asked by reporters whether she had slept well the previous night, she replied, “Yes.” She said she had already informed her family in Cambodia that she was returning home.
Regarding her blacklisted status, Wan Naree said she was not afraid because she had no intention of coming back to Thailand. She also denied any involvement in organising illegal crossings and insisted she was not a trafficker.
“I want to say that Thai people are very kind,” she added.
Nonetheless, during the journey toward the border, reporters observed her repeatedly wiping tears from her face.