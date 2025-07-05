Army says Cambodian troops staging border standoffs to show dominance online

Following a series of verbal altercations between Thai and Cambodian soldiers along the border, Cambodia has continued to circulate video footage of these confrontations on social media, reportedly to boost public morale and national pride among the Cambodian population.

The circulation began with footage of a dispute between Thai and Cambodian personnel near Ta Muen Thom temple, and continued with an incident on 27 May, in which a Cambodian soldier was seen pointing his finger directly at a Thai soldier's face during a disagreement over a tourist advisory. Such a gesture is widely regarded in Thai culture—and likely Cambodian culture as well—as disrespectful and demeaning.