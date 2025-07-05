Army says Cambodian troops staging border standoffs to show dominance online

Following a series of verbal altercations between Thai and Cambodian soldiers along the border, Cambodia has continued to circulate video footage of these confrontations on social media, reportedly to boost public morale and national pride among the Cambodian population.
The circulation began with footage of a dispute between Thai and Cambodian personnel near Ta Muen Thom temple, and continued with an incident on 27 May, in which a Cambodian soldier was seen pointing his finger directly at a Thai soldier's face during a disagreement over a tourist advisory. Such a gesture is widely regarded in Thai culture—and likely Cambodian culture as well—as disrespectful and demeaning.
In a more recent incident, a patrol unit from Thailand’s Ranger Company 2304 detected the movement of Cambodian troops near Phu Phee Viewpoint, located in Sao Thong Chai subdistrict, Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province. The site lies within a disputed area along the Thai-Cambodian border, close to Don Tuan Temple and the Preah Vihear complex. A video from the encounter reportedly includes references to the possible use of force.
A source from Thailand’s 2nd Army Region has assessed that Cambodian troops are deliberately crossing into Thai territory during routine patrols, encountering Thai soldiers who regularly patrol the area. The source believes these incidents are staged to record confrontational footage, all of which has so far been disseminated exclusively by the Cambodian side.
In the videos, three to four Cambodian soldiers can be seen filming with mobile phones from multiple angles, while another group of four to five soldiers engages Thai troops with provocative language, seemingly attempting to elicit a reaction. The clips are then edited to portray Cambodian forces as assertive and dominant, giving the impression that they have successfully intimidated Thai soldiers.
Thai military sources believe this is part of a broader information operation (IO) designed to shape public perception within Cambodia and bolster the image of its military in domestic narratives.
The Thai military is fully aware of these tactics, viewing them as strategic provocations. Despite this, Thai forces continue to perform their duties with restraint and discipline, remaining fully committed to the protection of national sovereignty with utmost vigilance and professionalism.