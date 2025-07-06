Cambodian Culture Ministry rejects Thai minister’s claim over Ta Muean Temple

Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts has issued a rejection of a recent statement by Thai Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who claimed that the Ta Moan Temple complex falls under Thai sovereignty and was registered as an ancient monument in 1962.

In a press release issued late Friday, the Cambodian ministry stated that Thailand’s unilateral claim—based on a map drawn solely by one party—lacks any legal or legitimate basis.

The ministry added that such claims contradict the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries, which stipulates that both sides shall respect and rely upon the 1:200,000 scale map in accordance with the spirit of the Franco-Siamese Treaties of 1904 and 1907, which remain legally binding.