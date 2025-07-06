Cambodian Culture Ministry rejects Thai minister’s claim over Ta Muean Temple

Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts has issued a rejection of a recent statement by Thai Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who claimed that the Ta Moan Temple complex falls under Thai sovereignty and was registered as an ancient monument in 1962.
In a press release issued late Friday, the Cambodian ministry stated that Thailand’s unilateral claim—based on a map drawn solely by one party—lacks any legal or legitimate basis.
The ministry added that such claims contradict the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries, which stipulates that both sides shall respect and rely upon the 1:200,000 scale map in accordance with the spirit of the Franco-Siamese Treaties of 1904 and 1907, which remain legally binding.
“The Ministry reaffirms that, according to the 1904 and 1907 Franco-Siamese Treaties and the agreed-upon map, the Ta Moan Temple complex lies entirely within Cambodian territory,” the statement said.
The site, located in Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province, is recognised as a historic location and has been registered as part of the country’s national heritage, the ministry added.
Cambodia’s Culture Ministry called on its Thai counterpart to uphold international norms and respect the principles of professional and dignified conduct expected of cultural institutions worldwide.
“This statement is issued with the highest respect to both national and international audiences,” the ministry concluded.