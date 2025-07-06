Thai FM urges Cambodia to return to bilateral border talks

The Thai Foreign Ministry on Sunday reiterated its call for Cambodia to return to the negotiation table via the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) to resolve ongoing border disputes, instead of escalating the issue to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Cambodia bypasses JBC, files ICJ lawsuit over four sites

The ministry issued the statement following Cambodia’s decision to file a case with the ICJ, claiming ownership of four ancient sites: Prasat Ta Muen Thom, Prasat Ta Muen Toch, Prasat Ta Khwai, and the Emerald Triangle.

Thailand also rejected Cambodia’s allegations that Bangkok had disrupted the negotiation process through the JBC.

During the most recent JBC meeting held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia reportedly refused to include the four contested sites in the agenda for bilateral discussion.