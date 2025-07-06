Thai FM urges Cambodia to return to bilateral border talks

The Thai Foreign Ministry on Sunday reiterated its call for Cambodia to return to the negotiation table via the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) to resolve ongoing border disputes, instead of escalating the issue to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
The ministry issued the statement following Cambodia’s decision to file a case with the ICJ, claiming ownership of four ancient sites: Prasat Ta Muen Thom, Prasat Ta Muen Toch, Prasat Ta Khwai, and the Emerald Triangle.
Thailand also rejected Cambodia’s allegations that Bangkok had disrupted the negotiation process through the JBC.
During the most recent JBC meeting held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia reportedly refused to include the four contested sites in the agenda for bilateral discussion.
The JBC is a bilateral mechanism jointly established by Thailand and Cambodia to survey, demarcate, and manage their shared land boundary. It aims to promote mutual understanding and peaceful settlement of border-related issues for the benefit of both countries.
In its statement, the ministry noted that both nations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2000 (BE 2543), committing to resolve border issues exclusively through the JBC.
The Foreign Ministry emphasised that the MoU does not mention the ICJ or any other third-party mechanism for resolving disputes, and therefore Cambodia is obligated to honour the agreement by engaging through the JBC.
As such, Thailand has not breached the terms of the MoU, the ministry added.
The ministry pointed out that Thailand has successfully used the JBC framework to resolve border issues with neighbouring countries, including Malaysia and Laos. In both cases, more than 90% of the border demarcation has already been completed.
Cambodia itself, the ministry noted, has used bilateral mechanisms to resolve disputes with other neighbouring countries.
Thailand has been waiting for over 12 years for Cambodia to resume JBC talks. The most recent meeting, held on June 14 and 15 in Phnom Penh, marked the first in over a decade.
The ministry concluded by calling on Cambodia to honour the MoU and engage in bilateral negotiations via the JBC to peacefully resolve the border dispute.