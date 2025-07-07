CARAT Thailand 2025 kicks off in Chonburi

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) and its US counterpart launched their annual bilateral naval exercise in the upper Gulf of Thailand on Monday.
The exercise, officially known as Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025, began with an opening ceremony at Laem Thian Pier in Chonburi’s Sattahip district.
The event was co-chaired by Admiral Natthapol Diaowanich, Commander of the Royal Thai Fleet, and Rear Admiral Katie F. Sheldon, Deputy Commander of the US 7th Fleet.
Approximately 1,000 naval personnel from both countries will take part in the exercise, which runs for 12 days from July 7 to 18 across Sattahip, Rayong, and the upper Gulf of Thailand.
CARAT Thailand is one of the longest-running bilateral exercises in the region. Now in its 30th iteration, it highlights the enduring commitment of both nations to maritime security and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific.
This year, Rear Admiral Anurak Promngam, Commander of Frigate Squadron 2, Royal Thai Fleet, is serving as Director of the CARAT 2025 Combined Exercise Command.
The exercise is divided into three phases:
Royal Thai Navy:
United States Navy: