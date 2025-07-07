CARAT Thailand 2025 kicks off in Chonburi

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) and its US counterpart launched their annual bilateral naval exercise in the upper Gulf of Thailand on Monday.

The exercise, officially known as Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025, began with an opening ceremony at Laem Thian Pier in Chonburi’s Sattahip district.

The event was co-chaired by Admiral Natthapol Diaowanich, Commander of the Royal Thai Fleet, and Rear Admiral Katie F. Sheldon, Deputy Commander of the US 7th Fleet.

Around 1,000 personnel involved

Approximately 1,000 naval personnel from both countries will take part in the exercise, which runs for 12 days from July 7 to 18 across Sattahip, Rayong, and the upper Gulf of Thailand.