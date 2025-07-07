CARAT Thailand 2025 kicks off in Chonburi

MONDAY, JULY 07, 2025

Royal Thai and US navies launch CARAT 2025 in Chonburi with 1,000 personnel, warships and aircraft to boost Indo-Pacific security and disaster response.

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) and its US counterpart launched their annual bilateral naval exercise in the upper Gulf of Thailand on Monday.

The exercise, officially known as Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025, began with an opening ceremony at Laem Thian Pier in Chonburi’s Sattahip district.

The event was co-chaired by Admiral Natthapol Diaowanich, Commander of the Royal Thai Fleet, and Rear Admiral Katie F. Sheldon, Deputy Commander of the US 7th Fleet.

Around 1,000 personnel involved

Approximately 1,000 naval personnel from both countries will take part in the exercise, which runs for 12 days from July 7 to 18 across Sattahip, Rayong, and the upper Gulf of Thailand.

CARAT Thailand 2025 kicks off in Chonburi

CARAT Thailand is one of the longest-running bilateral exercises in the region. Now in its 30th iteration, it highlights the enduring commitment of both nations to maritime security and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific.

This year, Rear Admiral Anurak Promngam, Commander of Frigate Squadron 2, Royal Thai Fleet, is serving as Director of the CARAT 2025 Combined Exercise Command.

Three-phase training structure

The exercise is divided into three phases:

  • In-port training
  • At-sea training
  • Post-exercise debrief and evaluation

CARAT Thailand 2025 kicks off in Chonburi

Participating assets

Royal Thai Navy:

  • Three warships: HTMS Naresuan, HTMS Saiburi, and HTMS Rattanakosin
  • Five types of aircraft
  • Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)

United States Navy:

  • One warship: USS Santa Barbara
  • Aircraft

CARAT Thailand 2025 kicks off in Chonburi

Objectives of CARAT Thailand 2025

  • Strengthen the close relationship between the Royal Thai Navy and the US Navy
  • Enhance maritime security capabilities
  • Improve interoperability and professional skills in operations such as anti-submarine warfare, anti-air warfare and force protection
  • Collaborate on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts
     
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy