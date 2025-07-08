ONCB says Hun Sen’s aide, owner of Poi Pet casino, not linked to drug trafficking

The Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) announced on Tuesday that the alleged criminal operations of Cambodian senator Koh An, who is close to former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, were not linked to drug trafficking.

ONCB Secretary-General Panurat Lakboon said the ONCB had investigated and found that Koh An's network, which includes the Crown Casino in Poi Pet, was involved only in online scams and had no connection to drug trafficking rings.

Panurat explained that the ONCB was contacted by the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) to investigate Koh An's network after the CCIB conducted searches at 19 locations in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Chonburi to target Koh An's online scam operations on Tuesday morning.