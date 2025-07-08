Army says govt must decide whether to rebuild Ta Muen Thom fence

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) spokesman said on Tuesday that it is up to the government to decide whether to rebuild the border fence at the Prasat Ta Muen Thom ancient temple in Surin.
RTA spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree explained that the border fence at Prasat Ta Muen Thom previously served as a safety gate, as the area was once more remote than it is today.
In 2008, a border fence was in place, and Thai soldiers held the key to open and close it according to a schedule. Cambodian tourists wishing to visit the Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin had to obtain a queue card before being allowed entry, according to the Second Army Area.
The fence was dismantled after the 2011 fighting as part of a government policy aimed at restoring relations between Thailand and Cambodia.
Winthai said that, so far, the government had not indicated whether it would rebuild the fence. He added that any construction in disputed or sensitive areas must first be approved by the government.
Prasat Ta Muen Thom is one of four sites that Cambodia claims ownership of, despite the International Court of Justice’s ruling.
Winthai noted that the border conflicts had led to more Thai tourists visiting Prasat Ta Muen Thom and other ancient temples in the Ta Muen group. He said the conflicts seemed to attract more visitors, which in turn boosted local tourism and the economy.
He reassured that the situation at the Ta Muen archaeological sites was not worrying, as army troops were stationed there to maintain peace and order. Thais had faith in the army, he said, and were not afraid to visit the archaeological sites, which have been registered by the Fine Arts Department for over 100 years.
He added that any minor conflicts between troops at the sites could be settled through dialogue.