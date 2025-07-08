Army says govt must decide whether to rebuild Ta Muen Thom fence

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) spokesman said on Tuesday that it is up to the government to decide whether to rebuild the border fence at the Prasat Ta Muen Thom ancient temple in Surin.

RTA spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree explained that the border fence at Prasat Ta Muen Thom previously served as a safety gate, as the area was once more remote than it is today.

In 2008, a border fence was in place, and Thai soldiers held the key to open and close it according to a schedule. Cambodian tourists wishing to visit the Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin had to obtain a queue card before being allowed entry, according to the Second Army Area.