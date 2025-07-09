Thaksin reveals the scandalous audio clip of Paetongtarn and Hun Sen

Thaksin continued, explaining that while Hun Sen withdrew the troops on Sunday, the Thai military had planned to close the border.

"Even though Cambodian troops were withdrawn on Sunday, by Monday, we closed the border, which angered him. When Paetongtarn later posted that his actions were unprofessional, Hun Sen became angry. But I want to emphasise that we have not yet reached the point of declaring war, as we can still resolve this through the JBC talks," Thaksin said.

Thaksin also recalled a similar incident in 2003, when there was a claim that Thai actress Kob Suwanant had said Siem Reap belonged to Thailand, which she never said. This led to the burning of the Thai embassy in Cambodia. "I immediately instructed them to protect the embassy and Thai nationals. I also ordered the military commander to ensure security. If things weren't under control by dawn, I would have sent commandos and the HTMS Chakri Naruebet to assist. That was my approach," he said.

"Today, I don't know what to say anymore. I only sent one message to Hun Sen: 'What you are doing today is damaging both sides. We were once very close, but I never expected it to turn out like this.'"

Thaksin clarified, "The negotiations that day were with Hun Sen, not with the Prime Minister. But given the situation, I owe the public an apology. I made a mistake in dealing with someone like him (Hun Sen)."

"Today, there’s no need to worry. There won’t be any war. There’s no fighting. Right now, it’s just a matter of each side trying to outdo the other. Whoever dives better wins."

Thaksin emphasized that he did not want a third country to mediate, adding, "As I said, if we no longer talk, then what can we do? "

Thaksin also revealed details about Cambodia's underground businesses, stating, "I don’t know the specifics, but I know there are financial connections from Thailand involving labor going to Cambodia’s labour advisers. Some of the funds are transferred back and forth, amounting to over a hundred million. I know there are financial links involving Mr. K and Cambodia’s labor advisers, but whether he is close to Hun Sen or not, I’m not sure."