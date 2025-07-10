2nd Army chief delivers King, Princess’ gifts to troops guarding Ubon Ratchathani border

The commander of the Second Army Area visited troops stationed at the Ubon Ratchathani border on Thursday to deliver gifts from His Majesty the King and Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, aimed at boosting their morale.
Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang visited army bases in Nam Yuen district to present the gifts from the King and Princess Sirindhorn and conveyed their messages of concern for the troops.
“His Majesty the King and HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn are concerned for all of you. They provide moral support to all the troops on the frontline guarding the country. They care about your health and safety,” Boonsin told the troops.
The Second Army Area chief also presented amulet shirts and clothes blessed by the much-respected monk Luang Pu Sila to further boost their morale.