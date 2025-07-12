Maris urges ASEAN to combat online crime as countries unite in joint effort

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, who is currently visiting Malaysia to attend the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and Related Meetings, on Friday (July 11, 2025) highlighted a key strength of the ASEAN framework—its convening power.
He emphasised that ASEAN continues to serve as a trusted platform capable of bringing together nations for meaningful dialogue, especially during critical moments on the global stage.
During this year’s meetings, ASEAN engaged in discussions with key dialogue partners including China, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Japan, Russia, and the United States.
Minister Maris also had the opportunity to co-chair the ASEAN–Republic of Korea (ASEAN–ROK) Ministerial Meeting in his capacity as the Country Coordinator for ASEAN–ROK relations.
Among the two key issues raised by Thailand during discussions with its dialogue partners, Maris focused on the growing threat of transnational crime, particularly online fraud, cyber scams, and cybercrime. He stressed that these forms of criminal activity pose serious challenges and have drawn increasing concern from numerous countries, including China, India, Japan, Australia, Canada, Russia, and South Korea.
Such crimes have affected millions of people across the globe, undermining public safety, weakening economic security, and disrupting daily life. Minister Maris emphasised that partner countries unanimously recognised the need to strengthen cooperation and take coordinated, concrete action to combat these cross-border threats effectively.
Maris also reiterated ASEAN’s commitment to upholding a free, fair, open, and rules-based trading system underpinned by multilateralism.
He affirmed Thailand’s readiness to work closely with all partner countries to address trade-related concerns arising from shifts in the global geo-economic landscape.
These include efforts to strengthen supply chain resilience, prioritise sustainable development, promote a green transition, and ensure that growth leaves no one behind.
In his dual role as ASEAN–Republic of Korea Country Coordinator and Chair of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) negotiations, Maris underlined Thailand’s determination to conclude the DEFA talks within this year. He noted that doing so would significantly enhance ASEAN’s role as a regional hub for both the economy and the digital sector.
ASEAN, he pointed out, now boasts a combined GDP of over US$3.8 trillion and a population of more than 660 million, digitally connected and economically active.
The agreement, once concluded, will mark a critical step in boosting ASEAN’s global competitiveness in the digital era.