Maris urges ASEAN to combat online crime as countries unite in joint effort

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, who is currently visiting Malaysia to attend the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and Related Meetings, on Friday (July 11, 2025) highlighted a key strength of the ASEAN framework—its convening power.

He emphasised that ASEAN continues to serve as a trusted platform capable of bringing together nations for meaningful dialogue, especially during critical moments on the global stage.

During this year’s meetings, ASEAN engaged in discussions with key dialogue partners including China, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Japan, Russia, and the United States.