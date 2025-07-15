ASEAN-EU Trade relations strengthen amid Trump’s tax threats

"We want to see greater European engagement in our economy," Prabowo said in a joint press conference.

Under the deal, 80% of Indonesian exports to the EU will benefit from tariff elimination within 1-2 years after the agreement takes effect, according to the Indonesian government.

Indonesia anticipates that exports to the EU will increase by around 58% within three years of the agreement’s implementation, which could boost Indonesia's GDP by 0.19%.

Trade with the EU may help Indonesia mitigate the impact of Trump’s 32% tariff, as the US receives 11% of Indonesian exports and is the second-largest importer of Indonesian goods, following China. Meanwhile, the EU is Indonesia's fifth-largest export market, accounting for 7%.