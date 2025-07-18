While the local authorities have agreed on protocols for managing tourism at Ta Muen Thom Temple, tensions continue between the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand's Second Army Region.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Gen Tea Seyha, called on Thailand to publicly apologise for the actions of a former Thai ranger who attacked a Cambodian soldier. In response, Boonsin demanded that Cambodia apologise as well. His request includes an apology for a Cambodian woman who insulted Thai soldiers on Thai soil, as well as for a Cambodian soldier who pushed a Thai soldier.

The individual responsible for the attack on the Cambodian soldier has already been dealt with under Thai law.

While old problems persist, a patrol unit from the 2302 Ranger Company, operating out of the Emerald Operational Base, triggered a mine while on patrol to Hill 481, resulting in three injuries, with a soldier losing a leg.

Reports from the Thai Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit indicate that the landmine, identified as a stationary PMN2 anti-personnel device, had been recently planted. Previous mines in the area had already been cleared by the EOD unit.

Earlier, on July 15, 2025, a unit from the 6021 Infantry Regiment encountered a similar explosive device while patrolling a route from Phaya Sattabhan (Blackboard)Tree to the T-Base Operation, further escalating concerns.

The mounting pressure on the military is palpable, as public sentiment grows increasingly frustrated with the Thai military’s handling of the situation. This frustration is compounded by ongoing Cambodian efforts to discredit Thai forces, including the release of videos aimed at undermining their credibility.

In a new development, a video was circulated showing the construction of a cable car and stairs on Phu Makua Hill in Si Sa ket Province, accompanied by claims that Cambodian troops had seized the area. In response, the Thai Army invited journalists to visit the site and verify the facts.

The situation along the Thai-Cambodian border remains tense, with the military on the front lines facing mounting challenges. The constant pressure of having to defend Thailand’s sovereignty while dealing with discrediting tactics from the Cambodian side has left the Thai forces under heavy scrutiny. Meanwhile, the government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are criticised for focusing on internal political struggles, reshuffling civil servants, and managing budgets, leaving the responsibility for resolving the border issue largely to the military.

Amidst the situation where Thailand is seen as being on the back foot, it seems that everything must follow the mechanisms and strategies of the government, particularly those of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who famously said, “It’s a matter of who can endure the longest.”