Nattaphon urges public understanding over Cambodia tensions

Cambodia accused of provoking tension at ancient temples

Nattaphon also criticised the Cambodian government for allegedly organising more than 1,000 of its citizens to visit two ancient Khmer temples—Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Prasat Ta Khwai—in Thailand’s Surin province.

“The Cambodian government can’t deny responsibility when over 1,000 of its citizens arrived in organised groups,” he said, accusing Phnom Penh of deliberately attempting to provoke tension at the archaeological sites.

“If the Cambodian government claims it knew nothing, it must instruct its people not to cause further trouble.”

Thai military walks tightrope to prevent escalation

He added that the Second Army Area already has procedures in place to manage Cambodian visitors at Prasat Ta Muen Thom. However, he acknowledged that Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Area, must act with restraint to avoid escalating the situation into open conflict.

Nattaphon revealed that Boonsin had reached an understanding with his Cambodian counterpart, agreeing that both countries would limit military presence at the temple to seven soldiers at a time, far fewer than the 100 Cambodian troops reportedly present last week.

Last week, a brief confrontation erupted at Prasat Ta Muen Thom after a Cambodian woman accused Thai soldiers of trespassing. Troops from both sides rushed to the scene before the situation deescalated after the woman was removed.

Nattaphon said both sides had agreed that, in such incidents, each country’s soldiers would remove any civilian who caused tension.

Thailand prepared for further action, says Nattaphon

While refraining from sharing specific details, Nattaphon confirmed that Thai troops have contingency plans in place if Cambodian authorities fail to prevent further disturbances at the ancient temples.

“I won’t elaborate on the measures for now,” he said.