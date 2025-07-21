Nattaphon urges public understanding over Cambodia tensions

Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit on Monday appealed for public understanding, saying he could not take a hardline stance against Cambodia over ongoing border disputes. He warned that escalating tensions could endanger Thai citizens living in seven Cambodian border provinces if conflict breaks out.
Speaking before a meeting of the Special Operations Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situations Management (SOC-TCBSM) at Government House, Nattaphon acknowledged that critics had labelled him “a dog leading lions” for being too lenient with Cambodia.
“They’re pressuring me, asking when the conflict will end,” he said. “In this position, I must strike a balance—not too soft, but not so strong that it prevents a solution. Either way, I’ll be criticised.”
Nattaphon said people from Thailand’s other 70 provinces have attacked him for appearing weak, but he argued they fail to consider the potential consequences for Thais in Cambodia if tensions escalate.
“These critics don’t care how much trouble our people in the seven Cambodian provinces would face,” he said.
The deputy defence minister, who also serves as director of SOC-TCBSM, cautioned Thai media against reporting too prominently on the hardship faced by Thai citizens along the border. Doing so, he argued, could alert Cambodia that Thailand is also feeling pressure from the conflict.
Nattaphon also criticised the Cambodian government for allegedly organising more than 1,000 of its citizens to visit two ancient Khmer temples—Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Prasat Ta Khwai—in Thailand’s Surin province.
“The Cambodian government can’t deny responsibility when over 1,000 of its citizens arrived in organised groups,” he said, accusing Phnom Penh of deliberately attempting to provoke tension at the archaeological sites.
“If the Cambodian government claims it knew nothing, it must instruct its people not to cause further trouble.”
He added that the Second Army Area already has procedures in place to manage Cambodian visitors at Prasat Ta Muen Thom. However, he acknowledged that Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Area, must act with restraint to avoid escalating the situation into open conflict.
Nattaphon revealed that Boonsin had reached an understanding with his Cambodian counterpart, agreeing that both countries would limit military presence at the temple to seven soldiers at a time, far fewer than the 100 Cambodian troops reportedly present last week.
Last week, a brief confrontation erupted at Prasat Ta Muen Thom after a Cambodian woman accused Thai soldiers of trespassing. Troops from both sides rushed to the scene before the situation deescalated after the woman was removed.
Nattaphon said both sides had agreed that, in such incidents, each country’s soldiers would remove any civilian who caused tension.
While refraining from sharing specific details, Nattaphon confirmed that Thai troops have contingency plans in place if Cambodian authorities fail to prevent further disturbances at the ancient temples.
“I won’t elaborate on the measures for now,” he said.