Maris holds meeting to prepare plan for assisting Thai nationals in Cambodia

Maris Sangiampongsa, Thailand's Foreign Minister, currently in the United States for the 2025 High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF2025) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, held a video call with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ meeting room.

He chaired a meeting on the urgent plan to assist Thai citizens in Cambodia, confirming that he has been closely monitoring the situation between Thailand and Cambodia and giving continuous directives despite being abroad.

During his participation in the forum, Maris had the opportunity to meet high-level foreign representatives, including the UN Secretary-General, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, who is the current President of the UN Security Council for July, and the Minister of Social Development and Human Security of Panama, who will be the UNSC President in August.