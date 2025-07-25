Bodies of Thai victims recovered from PTT Gas Station in Si Sa Ket after unexploded rocket disposed

The 2nd Army Region and Border Patrol Police Region 2 are urgently working to clear the area and recover the deceased, as well as to assist any remaining victims. The unexploded rocket is obstructing access to the store, where at least one fatality has been confirmed.

Following the rocket strike, multiple agencies quickly mobilized to secure the area and assist survivors. However, the critical task of recovering the deceased remains highly dangerous, with explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams now preparing to enter and neutralize the threat.