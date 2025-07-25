Bodies of Thai victims recovered from PTT Gas Station in Si Sa Ket after unexploded rocket disposed

Earlier, The 2nd Army Region has launched an urgent operation to remove the unexploded rocket and rescue survivors or recover the bodies of Thai victims as quickly and safely as possible.
A BM-21 rocket fired by Cambodian forces during yesterday’s (July 24) attack remains lodged inside a PTT gas station in Ban Nam Yen, Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province. The ordnance has not yet detonated, and emergency teams are still unable to retrieve the bodies of Thai victims trapped inside the convenience store due to the extreme risk posed by the unexploded munition.
The 2nd Army Region and Border Patrol Police Region 2 are urgently working to clear the area and recover the deceased, as well as to assist any remaining victims. The unexploded rocket is obstructing access to the store, where at least one fatality has been confirmed.
Following the rocket strike, multiple agencies quickly mobilized to secure the area and assist survivors. However, the critical task of recovering the deceased remains highly dangerous, with explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams now preparing to enter and neutralize the threat.
At 06:30 AM, a joint operation led by the 2nd Army Region deployed personnel and bomb disposal experts to the site at Ban Phue PTT station in Kantharalak. Their top priority is to safely clear the area and allow the retrieval of the bodies as quickly as possible.
This incident has heightened concern both locally and nationally, as it highlights the escalating danger to civilians near the conflict zone.