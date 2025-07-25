Royal Thai Air Force issues warning on sensitive information amid air operations

FRIDAY, JULY 25, 2025

As the Thai-Cambodian border conflict escalates, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has issued an urgent public advisory concerning military air operations, particularly involving F-16 fighter jets.

Key Warnings:

The RTAF strongly emphasizes that citizens must not post or share any of the following:

Locations of military aircraft (e.g. flyovers or takeoff locations)

Photos or videos showing military aircraft movements

Timings and flight paths

Images or names of pilots and military personnel

Such actions pose serious national security risks and could compromise ongoing military operations.

Safety Notice:

The RTAF further advises the public to avoid all high-risk areas within 20–40 kilometers of the border conflict zones, where skirmishes are still actively taking place.

 

Authorities are urging strict cooperation from the public and media to avoid endangering operations or personnel and to help ensure the safety of both civilians and soldiers involved in the ongoing conflict.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy