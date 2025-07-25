751 Schools in Border Areas Closed Due to Thai-Cambodian Clashes

Key Developments:
Thanu Wongjinda, OBEC chief, confirmed the closures after receiving reports from a senior official in Sisaket and Yasothon.
Education officials have been instructed to closely monitor student safety and follow established emergency response plans.
Support for Victims:
In response, Minister of Education Prof. Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat ordered immediate actions to:
Provide psychological support to students, teachers, and education staff during the evacuation.
Deliver financial and emotional assistance to the families of the injured and deceased.
Implement short-term (7–30 days) and long-term (3–12 months) plans to restore educational opportunities in affected areas.
Breakdown of School Closures (as of July 24, 6:00 PM):
Province / Education Office Schools Closed
Ubon Ratchathani (Area 5) 95 schools
Ubon-Amnat Charoen (Secondary) 4 schools
Sisaket (Area 3) 45 schools
Sisaket (Area 4) 132 schools
Sisaket (Secondary) 12 schools
Buriram (Area 2) 47 schools
Buriram (Area 3) 34 schools
Buriram (Secondary) 4 schools
Surin (Area 3) 233 schools
Surin (Secondary) 25 schools
Sa Kaeo (Area 1) 27 schools
Sa Kaeo (Area 2) 71 schools
Sa Kaeo (Secondary) 7 schools
Chanthaburi (Area 2) 15 schools
Additional Measures:
OBEC said that parents will be notified about next steps for learning continuity.
Schools in seven border provinces — Trat, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Surin, and Buriram — have been instructed to:
Develop alternative education plans with teachers and parents.
Strictly follow OBEC’s emergency protocols.
Prepare school facilities to serve as temporary shelters if needed.
The Ministry of Education reaffirmed its commitment to protect students’ rights to education despite the crisis, ensuring no child is left behind during or after the conflict.