751 Schools in Border Areas Closed Due to Thai-Cambodian Clashes

Support for Victims:

In response, Minister of Education Prof. Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat ordered immediate actions to:

Provide psychological support to students, teachers, and education staff during the evacuation.

Deliver financial and emotional assistance to the families of the injured and deceased.

Implement short-term (7–30 days) and long-term (3–12 months) plans to restore educational opportunities in affected areas.

Breakdown of School Closures (as of July 24, 6:00 PM):

Province / Education Office Schools Closed

Ubon Ratchathani (Area 5) 95 schools

Ubon-Amnat Charoen (Secondary) 4 schools

Sisaket (Area 3) 45 schools

Sisaket (Area 4) 132 schools

Sisaket (Secondary) 12 schools

Buriram (Area 2) 47 schools

Buriram (Area 3) 34 schools

Buriram (Secondary) 4 schools

Surin (Area 3) 233 schools

Surin (Secondary) 25 schools

Sa Kaeo (Area 1) 27 schools

Sa Kaeo (Area 2) 71 schools

Sa Kaeo (Secondary) 7 schools

Chanthaburi (Area 2) 15 schools