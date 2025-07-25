Thai Army Denies F-16 Airstrikes Intently on Cambodian Civilians

In a press briefing at 12:36 PM, Major General Winthai Suvaree, Army Spokesperson, dismissed the accusations as disinformation aimed at manipulating international perception.

No Attacks on Civilian Targets

The Thai military emphasized that its operations are strictly limited to military targets and are conducted with extreme caution, in compliance with international self-defense principles and International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

Cambodia Using Human Shields

Intelligence reports indicate that Cambodian forces have placed artillery and rocket launchers near civilian areas, effectively using civilians as human shields — a serious violation of humanitarian principles.