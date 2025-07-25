Thai Army Denies F-16 Airstrikes Intently on Cambodian Civilians

In a press briefing at 12:36 PM, Major General Winthai Suvaree, Army Spokesperson, dismissed the accusations as disinformation aimed at manipulating international perception.
No Attacks on Civilian Targets
The Thai military emphasized that its operations are strictly limited to military targets and are conducted with extreme caution, in compliance with international self-defense principles and International Humanitarian Law (IHL).
Cambodia Using Human Shields
Intelligence reports indicate that Cambodian forces have placed artillery and rocket launchers near civilian areas, effectively using civilians as human shields — a serious violation of humanitarian principles.
Precision and Restraint
Despite having the right to respond, Thai forces have deliberately avoided actions that could endanger civilians, underlining their commitment to humanitarian standards. Thai military equipment and targeting systems are described as highly accurate, unlike Cambodian fire, which they accuse of lacking precision and causing collateral damage.
Compliance with International Norms
Thailand reiterated that it consistently adheres to international law, the UN Charter, and humanitarian obligations in all military actions. The spokesperson urged observers to follow the situation closely to see that Thailand's conduct remains within legal and ethical boundaries.
“This is not just about defending borders — it’s about maintaining credibility on the world stage by upholding international norms,” Maj. Gen. Winthai stated.
The Thai Army has called for responsible reporting and restraint from spreading false information, warning that such disinformation could escalate the conflict and harm civilians on both sides.