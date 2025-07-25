Closure of Six National Parks on Cambodian Border – Rangers Evacuated After Intense Clashes

Bunkers, Patrols, and Firearms Procurement

Natural Resources and Environment Minister, Mr. Chalermchai Sri-on, stated that bunkers and emergency shelters have been prepared, and the ministry will coordinate with the Thai military to assist in route clearance and joint border patrols.

In addition, the ministry is in the process of procuring firearms for park rangers to support border patrol operations. A meeting for approval of the procurement is expected by August, aimed at protecting both natural resources and national sovereignty.