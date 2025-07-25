Closure of Six National Parks on Cambodian Border – Rangers Evacuated After Intense Clashes

Phu Chong–Na Yoi National Park (Ubon Ratchathani Province)
Khao Phra Wihan National Park (Sisaket Province)
Yod Dom Wildlife Sanctuary (Ubon Ratchathani Province)
Phanom Dong Rak Wildlife Sanctuary (Sisaket Province)
Huai Sala Wildlife Sanctuary (Sisaket Province)
Huai Thap Than–Huai Samran Wildlife Sanctuary (Surin Province)
In response to escalating conflict in the border areas, 600 forest rangers have been evacuated from high-risk zones to ensure their safety.
The Department of National Parks has also been mobilized to support the Thai military as auxiliary forces. Some government assets—particularly within Khao Phra Wihan National Park, which is near the conflict zone—have been relocated as a precaution to protect personnel and equipment.
Bunkers, Patrols, and Firearms Procurement
Natural Resources and Environment Minister, Mr. Chalermchai Sri-on, stated that bunkers and emergency shelters have been prepared, and the ministry will coordinate with the Thai military to assist in route clearance and joint border patrols.
In addition, the ministry is in the process of procuring firearms for park rangers to support border patrol operations. A meeting for approval of the procurement is expected by August, aimed at protecting both natural resources and national sovereignty.