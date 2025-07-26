Warning of potential long-distance PHL-03 missile strike from Cambodia

The Second Army Area has issued a warning to the public regarding the threat of Cambodia potentially launching PHL-03 multiple rocket missiles, capable of reaching up to 130 kilometres. The likely targets are strategic military zones and installations.

According to an official post from the Second Army Area’s social media page, the PHL-03 is a long-range multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) capable of firing simultaneous salvos at strategic targets from a great distance.

The Thai military has already activated defensive measures under its Rear Area Defense Plan and possesses the capability to neutralize incoming threats, including this missile type. However, as a precaution to protect civilian lives and property, the military is urging the public to remain vigilant, avoid panic, and stay updated through official government channels.