Warning of potential long-distance PHL-03 missile strike from Cambodia

According to an official post from the Second Army Area’s social media page, the PHL-03 is a long-range multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) capable of firing simultaneous salvos at strategic targets from a great distance.
The Thai military has already activated defensive measures under its Rear Area Defense Plan and possesses the capability to neutralize incoming threats, including this missile type.
However, as a precaution to protect civilian lives and property, the military is urging the public to remain vigilant, avoid panic, and stay updated through official government channels.