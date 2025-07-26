Thaksin comforts evacuees, says they can return home in a few days, slams Cambodia as \"master of lies\"

He reaffirmed that Thailand was exercising its right to self-defense and did not initiate aggression, saying the military only retaliated against military targets. Therefore, he was not concerned about Cambodia submitting the matter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He supported allowing the military to complete its operations before transitioning to negotiations.

On July 26, 2025, at the evacuation centre in Ubon Ratchathani, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra gave an interview, saying he had come to visit and encourage the evacuees, emphasising that Thais must help one another during hardship. “We must support their living conditions so they can eat well and sleep soundly. It won’t be long — just a few more days — before they can go back home,” he said. He added that although it was his birthday, it was just another day, and he was simply doing his duty.

In the tense situation, Thaksin said it was gradually improving. He had spoken with military officials and told them to follow their operational plans through to completion, and that any talks should come afterwards.