Thaksin comforts evacuees, says they can return home in a few days, slams Cambodia as \"master of lies\"

He reaffirmed that Thailand was exercising its right to self-defense and did not initiate aggression, saying the military only retaliated against military targets. Therefore, he was not concerned about Cambodia submitting the matter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He supported allowing the military to complete its operations before transitioning to negotiations.
On July 26, 2025, at the evacuation centre in Ubon Ratchathani, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra gave an interview, saying he had come to visit and encourage the evacuees, emphasising that Thais must help one another during hardship. “We must support their living conditions so they can eat well and sleep soundly. It won’t be long — just a few more days — before they can go back home,” he said. He added that although it was his birthday, it was just another day, and he was simply doing his duty.
In the tense situation, Thaksin said it was gradually improving. He had spoken with military officials and told them to follow their operational plans through to completion, and that any talks should come afterwards.
Regarding Cambodia’s appeal to the UNSC, Thaksin said it didn’t matter because Cambodia had started the conflict. Under international law, he explained, since Thailand doesn’t recognize the authority of the International Court of Justice, the case wouldn’t go there. The UNSC appeal was just a petition — which would only be valid if Thailand were the aggressor. However, Thailand had shown restraint. "People may be frustrated with our calm approach, but if we’re not calm, we’ll fall into their trap. We must remain composed," he insisted. “Cambodia fired first. When they fired first, we had the right to respond. That doesn’t count as aggression — so they can't take us to the ICJ.”
Thaksin believes that the UNSC is unlikely to intervene directly, but may want the conflict to end quickly. “We don’t want trouble, but they do. If they want conflict, we must play by the rules. If we decide to end it through talks, we must also ask: can we still be good neighbors? Can we still trust each other? If we can, then we stay. If not — then do what you will. It’s fine.”
On whether Thailand wants Cambodia back at the negotiation table, Thaksin said Cambodia was trying to avoid talks to gain a tactical advantage — using threats of taking everything to the ICJ, which Thailand does not recognize. “Sometimes, we hold back — and the public might not understand why the government remains calm. But we must endure. At this point, we’ve done our best.”
On the condition that Cambodia must cease fire before negotiations can begin, Thaksin said that was a minor tactical detail and best left to military command on the ground — they know what to do to complete the operation.
Asked whether ASEAN, particularly Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as ASEAN chair, might mediate, Thaksin responded that this was a bilateral conflict between two countries and should ideally be resolved directly. “If Cambodia wants to talk, we’ll talk. If not, and they want a third party, we’ll see. But for now, it’s something the two nations can resolve on their own.”
When asked about perceptions that Thailand was the bully, Thaksin firmly denied it. “Not at all. They fired first — and targeted civilians. That’s the worst crime in the world. The whole world condemns such acts. We only responded to military zones, not civilian areas.”
As for criticism that Thailand has been slow in international communications, Thaksin acknowledged the concern but said, “We’ve been communicating quite a lot, but Cambodia relies heavily on propaganda — lying repeatedly and trying to make their own people think they’re superior. In truth, it’s all lies.”