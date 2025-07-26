Thailand’s Deep Strike Operations Justified After Cambodia Deploys Long-Range Missiles

The border situation between Thailand and Cambodia has intensified after the Second Army Area issued a warning that Cambodian forces had begun using PHL-03 long-range rocket systems, with a range of 130 kilometers, targeting strategic areas and Thai military positions.
Maj. Gen. Wanchana, Director of the Office for Security Coordination with the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), under the Department of Military Operations, said that Cambodia’s deployment of PHL-03 missiles was both a threat and an act of intimidation, thus Thailand’s deep strike response was justified.
In response to Cambodia’s accusations that Thailand’s air operations were excessive, Maj. Gen. Wanchana clarified that:
Cambodia had massed a large number of troops near the Thai border.
They had used long-range weapons to attack Thai civilians, including targeting hospitals, schools, and gas stations, resulting in Thai civilian injuries and deaths.
Footage and intelligence showing the movement of long-range missile systems clearly indicated a direct threat to Thailand’s national security.
Therefore, he explained, Thailand's air operations were necessary to prevent further losses and to help de-escalate the situation as quickly as possible.
“Our airstrikes have targeted only military objectives, with precision,” said the spokesman.