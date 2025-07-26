Thailand’s Deep Strike Operations Justified After Cambodia Deploys Long-Range Missiles

The border situation between Thailand and Cambodia has intensified after the Second Army Area issued a warning that Cambodian forces had begun using PHL-03 long-range rocket systems, with a range of 130 kilometers, targeting strategic areas and Thai military positions.

Maj. Gen. Wanchana, Director of the Office for Security Coordination with the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), under the Department of Military Operations, said that Cambodia’s deployment of PHL-03 missiles was both a threat and an act of intimidation, thus Thailand’s deep strike response was justified.

